Germantown hospitals reschedule non-emergency procedures due to water crisis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A majority of the Germantown community is still without water, causing hospitals to scramble for safe, clean water.

It’s been nearly a week since the Germantown leaders announced diesel fuel was detected in the water due to a leak in a generator, life without safe drinking water has been tough for many residents, especially the health care community.

Large tanker trucks can be seen parked outside Methodist Germantown hospital.

A hospital spokesperson said, “We continue to be under water restrictions and are adapting to meet the needs of our patients with the support of other Methodist Le Bonheur facilities. We have secured water tanks to pump water into our facilities for essential functions. Non-emergent procedures have since been rescheduled and our staff are working with patients to ensure their care needs are met.”

Small businesses are having to make their own adjustments as well.

Dr. Lyle Muller has operated his small orthodontist practice in Germantown for 51 years.

He says luckily his business doesn’t require large amounts of water to operate, but still some of his customers are rescheduling their appointments due to the water warning.

“Some people are concerned just like people were about covid and would rather put it off for a week or so and I understand that I really do,” said Muller.

As of 8:30 Wednesday morning, Germantown public works and fire department crews, they had systemically flushed and tested 40% of the area that remains under the order to use water only for flushing toilets.

“We have had to deal with not washing clothes, not running water, not bathing the children, not doing the dishes, it’s been difficult,” said Jon Mungle who has lived in Germantown for 11 years, “makes you appreciate the water when it’s healthy.”

Water will be distributed to Germantown residents at Forest Hill Elementary School through Friday from 4pm to 7pm.

If you have your own container, residents can fill up at Bailey Station Elementary from 4pm-7pm.

