First Alert Forecast: heat dome edges into the Mid-South late week, into weekend

WMC First Alert Weather
By Patrick Ellis
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 4:08 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
THURSDAY: The upper ridge will continue to expand into the area through mid-late parts of the work week. Expect a continuation of the late July heat cranking up – pushing highs into the middle 90s amid a mix of clouds and sun. A few showers can’t be ruled out early on before trending drier and steamier. ‘Feels like’ temperatures will crest near 105. Lows will fall back toward the middle to upper 70s under mostly clear skies.

FRIDAY: Sunshine underneath the upper ridge will help to bolster late July heat to near-critical levels through the end of the work week. Expect morning 70s to near 80 to warm back into the middle to upper 90s by the afternoon hours. ‘Feels like’ temperatures will push toward 105-110, at times. A pop-up shower or storm will be possible, though many areas will remain dry.

EXTENDED FORECAST: With the upper ridge anchored overhead late week, expect the heat to continue to swell toward the upper 90s into the weekend amid mostly sunny skies. As the heat bubble buckles a bit, expect highs to ease back a touch by the end of the weekend and into early next week – though, it will be seasonably hot. The risk of a hit or miss storm may also be in play, but for many, the opportunities for rain will remain slim – at best.

Patrick Ellis

Action News 5 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

