Crockett Co. woman charged with elder abuse

ALAMO, Tenn. (WMC) - A multiple-agency operation led to the arrest of a wanted woman.

Kaitlyn Graves, 25, is charged with evading arrest, elder abuse, and kidnapping.

According to Crockett County Sheriff’s Department, Graves evaded arrest which led deputies on a high-speed chase with an endangered/missing elderly man inside the vehicle.

She was taken into custody Wednesday evening without incident and will appear before Judge Conley to hear the state’s charges as well as arraignment

The Trenton Police Department, Gibson County Sheriff’s Office, and Crockett County Sheriff’s Department collaborated together to facilitate Graves’s arrest.

