Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
FedEx St. Jude Championship
YMCA Backpack Drive

Crockett Co. woman charged with elder abuse

Crockett Co. woman arrested for elder abuse arrested
Crockett Co. woman arrested for elder abuse arrested(Crockett Co.)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 9:11 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALAMO, Tenn. (WMC) - A multiple-agency operation led to the arrest of a wanted woman.

Kaitlyn Graves, 25, is charged with evading arrest, elder abuse, and kidnapping.

According to Crockett County Sheriff’s Department, Graves evaded arrest which led deputies on a high-speed chase with an endangered/missing elderly man inside the vehicle.

She was taken into custody Wednesday evening without incident and will appear before Judge Conley to hear the state’s charges as well as arraignment

The Trenton Police Department, Gibson County Sheriff’s Office, and Crockett County Sheriff’s Department collaborated together to facilitate Graves’s arrest.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Richardson, 27
Former AT&T employee charged with fraudulently selling Apple products, only charging tax
Collierville woman charged with sex crimes against children, animal
Collierville woman charged with child sex crimes, animal sexual abuse, police say
Jason Aldean performs during CMA Fest 2022 in Nashville, Tenn., on June 9, 2022.
Jason Aldean subtly edits ‘Try That in a Small Town’ music video following backlash
Frankel Mosley
Former Memphis business owner indicted on tax fraud, theft charges
Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56

Latest News

FedEx St. Jude Championship 2023
FedEx St. Jude Championship returns for 2023
Tax-Free Weekend begins in Mid-South
Tax-Free Weekend begins in Mid-South
WMC First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: heat dome edges into the Mid-South late week, into weekend
Flushing continues amid water crisis in Germantown