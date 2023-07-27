Advertise with Us
Connect Memphis looks to give MPD access to see crimes as they happen

Police lights and a camera
Police lights and a camera(MGN)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is partnering with the people to help keep Bluff City streets safe.

Connect Memphis is a new public safety program that helps the department use security cameras attached to homes or businesses to solve crimes.

Officials met with entrepreneurs Thursday to discuss the way it works.

So far, more than 3,000 cameras are already registered, and MPF, fire and other public safety professionals will call the camera owners if something happens in their area.

“It’s the 21st century policing at its best,” Information Technology Chief Joe Oakley said. “As we may not have a police officer at every street corner, but we can have a camera.”

You also have the option of integrating your cameras, giving the department direct access to your feed in case of a nearby emergency.

So far the city already has more than 280 systems integrated.

You can help the Shelby County Sheriff’s office solve crimes, too.

Through the Sheriff’s Hub and Resource Exchange, or SHARE, you can submit pictures or videos from your camera’s anonymously or you can register your camera so the department has access at your discretion.

