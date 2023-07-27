Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
City of Memphis opens emergency cooling center

Hospitality Hub
Hospitality Hub(Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The City of Memphis has opened an emergency cooling center at the Hospitality Hub located at 590 Washington Avenue.

The cooling center will run until 7 p.m. Thursday.

Those needing a ride to the cooling center via MATA may contact the Hospitality Hub at (901) 297-1680 to schedule pickup.

An emergency cooling center is a temporary facility for those in need of a place for respite from the hot weather. The cooling center has limited services and is not intended to replace the services provided by a shelter.

Openings are available at shelters for anyone needing food assistance or overnight sleeping accommodations.

Those seeking overnight accommodations can contact the Union Mission at 383 Poplar Avenue, 901-526-8403 or The Salvation Army at 696 Jackson Avenue, 901-529-4545.

