Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
FedEx St. Jude Championship
YMCA Backpack Drive

Biden to speak at Truman Civil Rights Symposium

President Joe Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium on the White House Campus, Thursday,...
President Joe Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium on the White House Campus, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)(AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) – President Joe Biden is set to speak Thursday at the 75th anniversary commemoration for a landmark order in the desegregation of the U.S. Armed Forces.

President Harry Truman signed the executive order on July 26, 1948, the Truman Library Institute stated. It declared “there shall be equality of treatment and opportunity for all persons in the armed services without regard to race, color, religion or national origin.”

In a White House statement, Biden called it “a vital step forward for our nation.”

“It recognized the equal bravery and equal sacrifices of generations of service members of color who deserved to be equally honored,” he said in the statement.

The three-day symposium is being held Wednesday to Friday to honor the service and sacrifice of Black veterans, as well as the decision that helped pave the way to future civil rights laws and legal decisions, the Truman Library Institute said in its statement.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Aldean performs during CMA Fest 2022 in Nashville, Tenn., on June 9, 2022.
Jason Aldean subtly edits ‘Try That in a Small Town’ music video following backlash
Jessica Richardson, 27
Former AT&T employee charged with fraudulently selling Apple products, only charging tax
Collierville woman charged with sex crimes against children, animal
Collierville woman charged with child sex crimes, animal sexual abuse, police say
Frankel Mosley
Former Memphis business owner indicted on tax fraud, theft charges
Crime scene picture
15-year-old shot in front of church, ran home

Latest News

All Germantown customers given go-ahead to flush water, resume use
THP pilotRyan Quinn
THP’s first ever African American pilot explains why others should join the force
Man kidnaps young woman from her home, threatens her stepdad with gun, police say
Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders speaks at an NCAA college football Pac-12 media day...
Colorado leaving Pac-12 and returning to Big 12 in 2024 following unanimous vote by board of regents
The seal for the United States Department of Justice is displayed on a lectern before a news...
Department of Justice opens investigation into Memphis Police Department