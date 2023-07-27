Best Life: Bioabsorbable implants heal tiny bones quicker

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) – Broken bones or fractures are common in childhood, with up to 40% of girls and as many as 50% of boys suffering a fracture.

Forearm fractures are the most common, responsible for up to 50% of all fractures in children.

The University of Central Florida researcher came up with a new way to fix those fractures in surgery with unique material.

Traditional surgery to repair the fracture involves implanting metal into the bone and after the bone heals, another surgery is required to remove the implants, but there may be a better way.

“We think that there is a better way that you can heal bone damages using bioabsorbable implants, that you can implant them into the bone defect and they get degraded over time,” said Mehdi Razavi University of Central Florida Assistant Professor in the Department of Medicine.

The better way is to prevent young children from needing multiple surgeries.

The new implant is made of a magnesium composite and is infused with nanoparticles that help regenerate new bone, making the healing process quicker, too.

“It can be a significant improvement for patients, improving quality of life of the patient, saving healthcare cost,” said Razavi.

Professor Razavi says the only risk of the new implant being made of magnesium is the biodegradation rate, which is high. it could result in producing hydrogen bubbles, which could have damaging effects around the muscle tissue.

