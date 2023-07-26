THP to hold hiring event in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol will host an open house hiring event Wednesday.

The hiring event will be at the Tennessee Highway Headquarters in Memphis at 6348 Summer Avenue from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.

They are accepting applications for the next trooper cadet class.

Those interested have until July 31 to apply online here.

