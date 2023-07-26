Tennessee teachers claim ‘prohibited concept law’ could be unconstitutional

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Tennessee Education Association and five Tennessee public school educators have filed a lawsuit against the state’s education commissioner and board of education, challenging a controversial and potentially unconstitutional law that determines what teachers can and can’t teach about race and gender.

Public Chapter No. 493, also known as the prohibited concepts law, prohibits teachers from diving into a variety of topics regarding race, implicit bias, and more. The following are among the list of prohibited topics:

– One (1) race or sex is inherently superior to another race or sex

– An individual, by virtue of the individual’s race or sex, is inherently privileged, racist, sexist, or oppressive, whether consciously or subconsciously

– An individual, by virtue of the individual’s race or sex, bears responsibility for actions committed in the past by other members of the same race or sex

– An individual should feel discomfort, guilt, anguish, or another form of psychological distress solely because of the individual’s race or sex

– A meritocracy is inherently racist or sexist, or designed by a particular race or sex to oppress members of another race or sex

– This state or the United States is fundamentally or irredeemably racist or sexist; i. Promoting or advocating the violent overthrow of the United States government

The Tennessee Education Association (TEA) claims the law prohibits teaching core subjects and deprives students of a quality education. Educators question the law’s constitutionality and whether it will interfere with a child’s education.

“There is no group of individuals more passionate and committed to ensuring Tennessee students receive a high-quality education than public school educators,” Knox County Educator and Tennessee Education Association President Tanya T. Coats said in a media release. “This law interferes with Tennessee teachers’ job to provide a fact-based, well-rounded education to their students.”

The lawsuit calls into question the “unconstitutionally vague language of the law” and the subjective nature of its enforcement, according to the release.

“Specifically, the lawsuit claims the law fails to provide Tennessee educators a reasonable opportunity to understand what conduct it prohibits; it encourages arbitrary and discriminatory enforcement; and, as a result, it is unconstitutionally vague in violation of the Fourteenth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution,” the release says. “Laws need to be clear. The prohibited concepts law conflicts with the state’s own academic standards and curriculum, which creates unfair risks to Tennessee teachers using state approved materials, following state standards, and providing fact-based instruction,” Coats said. “Educators have already spent countless hours trying to understand and navigate the law’s unclear requirements.”

The lawsuit asks the court to issue a permanent injunction against enforcement of the prohibited concepts law and declare the law unconstitutional under the Fourteenth Amendment. Read the full prohibited concepts law below:

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.