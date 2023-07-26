Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
FedEx St. Jude Championship
YMCA Backpack Drive

St. Jude’s back-to-school preparation includes HPV Vaccination

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Every year, more than 35,000 men and women are diagnosed with a cancer caused by HPV in the United States.

About 14 million people in the U.S., including teens, become infected with HPV each year.

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is on a mission to increase awareness and education about the importance of HPV vaccination in preventing HPV-related cancers.

Director of the HPV Cancer Prevention Program, Dr. Heather Brandt joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about the HPV Cancer Prevention Program at St. Jude and why they are advocating for people to get the HPV vaccination.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omarion Ford
Teenage Cheddar’s host beaten by angry customers, police search for suspects
Tiffany Monette
Man killed after fight outside Southaven bar, suspect released on bond
1 dead after hit-and-run in Midtown
1 dead after hit-and-run in Midtown
FILE - Sierra Canyon's Bronny James (0) smiles during a high school basketball game against...
Lebron James’ son had cardiac arrest during basketball practice
FILE - Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during the Family...
DeSantis is unhurt in a car accident in Tennessee while traveling to presidential campaign events

Latest News

Memphis filmmaker participates in Hollywood writers’ strike
WAVN’s Telisa Franklin talks back-to-school celebrations, giveaways
WAVN’s Telisa Franklin talks back-to-school celebrations, giveaways
WAVN’s Telisa Franklin talks back-to-school celebrations, giveaways
St. Jude's back-to-school preparation includes HPV Vaccination