St. Jude’s back-to-school preparation includes HPV Vaccination

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Every year, more than 35,000 men and women are diagnosed with a cancer caused by HPV in the United States.

About 14 million people in the U.S., including teens, become infected with HPV each year.

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is on a mission to increase awareness and education about the importance of HPV vaccination in preventing HPV-related cancers.

Director of the HPV Cancer Prevention Program, Dr. Heather Brandt joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about the HPV Cancer Prevention Program at St. Jude and why they are advocating for people to get the HPV vaccination.

