Shelby County Health Department provides back-to-school services
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Health Department will provide back-to-school services to help families get the items needed for their children to begin school.
SCHD will provide immunizations and immunization records at no cost to children 17 and younger at its public health clinics:
814 Jefferson Ave
Memphis, TN 38105
Cawthon Public Health Clinic
1000 Haynes, 38114
Hickory Hill Public Health Clinic
6590 Kirby Center Cove, 38118
Millington Public Health Clinic
8225 Highway 51 North, 38053
Shelby Crossing Public Health Clinic
1826 Sycamore View Road, 38134
Southland Mall Public Health Clinic
1287 Southland Mall, 38116
All clinics are open Monday through Friday, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Walk-ins and appointments are accepted as well.
To make an appointment, call 901-222-9980.
SCHD also teamed up with community partners to provide immunizations needed for school entry at the Memphis-Shelby County Schools Teaching and Learning Academy on 2485 Union Avenue.
- Saturday, July 29, 2023, 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
- Saturday, August 5, 2023, 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
- Saturday, September 30, 2023, 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
SCHD will also provide vaccinations and vaccination records at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church’s back-to-school event and backpack giveaway.
The event is for all ages and will be held on Saturday, July 29, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at 70 North Bellevue.
Vaccinations will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis.
Parents are encouraged to bring their child’s insurance card and vaccination records, but if they are unable to locate them, they will be provided.
For more information about Shelby County Health Department’s programs and services click here.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.