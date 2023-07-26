Shelby County Health Department provides back-to-school services

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Health Department will provide back-to-school services to help families get the items needed for their children to begin school.

SCHD will provide immunizations and immunization records at no cost to children 17 and younger at its public health clinics:

814 Jefferson Ave

Memphis, TN 38105

Cawthon Public Health Clinic

1000 Haynes, 38114

Hickory Hill Public Health Clinic

6590 Kirby Center Cove, 38118

Millington Public Health Clinic

8225 Highway 51 North, 38053

Shelby Crossing Public Health Clinic

1826 Sycamore View Road, 38134

Southland Mall Public Health Clinic

1287 Southland Mall, 38116

All clinics are open Monday through Friday, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Walk-ins and appointments are accepted as well.

To make an appointment, call 901-222-9980.

SCHD also teamed up with community partners to provide immunizations needed for school entry at the Memphis-Shelby County Schools Teaching and Learning Academy on 2485 Union Avenue.

Saturday, July 29, 2023, 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Saturday, August 5, 2023, 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Saturday, September 30, 2023, 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

SCHD will also provide vaccinations and vaccination records at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church’s back-to-school event and backpack giveaway.

The event is for all ages and will be held on Saturday, July 29, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at 70 North Bellevue.

Vaccinations will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis.

Parents are encouraged to bring their child’s insurance card and vaccination records, but if they are unable to locate them, they will be provided.

For more information about Shelby County Health Department’s programs and services click here.

