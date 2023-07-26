Police search for driver after 20-year-old UofM student killed in Midtown hit-and-run

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A loved one has identified the Memphis woman killed in a deadly hit-and-run crash Tuesday as 20-year-old Ava Christopher, a beloved student at the University of Memphis.

A small tribute of flowers has been pinned to remember the school’s shining star.

Christopher was killed after a driver plowed through a red light at the Cooper and Central Avenue intersection early Tuesday morning, striking the driver’s side of her car at a high speed. Surveillance video from a nearby street camera captured the crash.

Memphis police said the driver of a 2018 Red Dodge Challenger was responsible.

Several cars stopped to help after witnessing the crash. Christopher was taken to Regional One Hospital but did not survive.

Memphis police said the driver of the Challenger ran from the scene along with a woman carrying a purse or backpack.

Christopher’s friends and coworkers at the Binghampton ice cream shop Sugar Ghost said they’re devastated and will remember Christopher as a beautiful presence who undoubtedly was destined for an amazing future.

So far, Memphis police have not made any arrests.

Action News 5 asked Memphis police if they know who the red Dodge Challenger belongs to at this point in the investigation, and we have not yet gotten an answer.

If you have any information about this fatal hit and run, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

