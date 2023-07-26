Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
FedEx St. Jude Championship
YMCA Backpack Drive

Police search for ‘dangerous’ inmate after Colorado jail break

Colorado authorities are looking for escaped inmate Mark Fox.
Colorado authorities are looking for escaped inmate Mark Fox.(Bent County Sheriff's Office via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 6:20 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENT COUNTY, Colo. (CNN) - Colorado authorities are searching for the lone remaining escaped inmate still at large.

Authorities say Mark Fox and three other inmates broke out of the Bent County Jail on Sunday.

Since then, two inmates are back in custody and the third was found dead of a possible drug overdose, according to the Bent County Office of Emergency Management.

The 46-year-old is described as 6 foot 4 inches tall and around 200 pounds.

Authorities say he should be considered dangerous

Bent County is nearly 200 miles southeast of Denver.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omarion Ford
Teenage Cheddar’s host beaten by angry customers, police search for suspects
Tiffany Monette
Man killed after fight outside Southaven bar, suspect released on bond
1 dead after hit-and-run in Midtown
1 dead after hit-and-run in Midtown
FILE - Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during the Family...
DeSantis is unhurt in a car accident in Tennessee while traveling to presidential campaign events
Germantown residents share frustration as water crisis continues
Germantown residents share frustrations as water crisis continues

Latest News

FILE - Lyle Lovett performs at the Americana Honors & Awards show Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in...
A Lyle Lovett band member spotted a noose in Montana. Police are investigating it as hate crime
Smash and grab
Smash and grab in Orange Mound
File - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks after a Federal Open Market Committee...
A Fed still wary of inflation is set to raise rates to a 22-year peak
In a statement, Cigna Healthcare said the lawsuit “appears highly questionable and seems to be...
Cigna health giant accused of improperly rejecting thousands of patient claims using an algorithm