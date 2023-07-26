Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
New WMSD superintendent to join students for 1st day of school

By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Staff and students within the West Memphis School District (WMSD) are set to return to the classroom Wednesday.

The district’s newest superintendent, Dr. Terrance Brown, said he is excited about his first year in the role and what’s to come for the district.

Brown, a West Memphis native, joined the district after the previous superintendent was abruptly let go just a few months shy of being in the role for one year.

Also new to the district, Wonder Junior High School, for 7th, 8th and 9th-grade students.

“It’s modern,” Dr. Brown explained. “It’s clean. It’s new. It’s vibrant… down from the lights, to the library, to the courtyard.”

The $22.4 million-dollar school took two years to plan and build.

“In 2019, the Arkansas Public School Academic Facilities and Transportation Commission approved over $20 million for investment in school construction, this paired with a local property tax referendum secured the funding needed for the project,” explained board members with the West Memphis School District.

Dr. Brown said safety and security will also remain a priority for him as superintendent, including the clear backpack policy implemented in 2022.

“It’s now a part of state law that we have to review school safety on a regular and ongoing basis,” Brown explained. “And we’re comfortable with where we are in terms of manpower and equipment and training for our officers who are there to make sure that our students get home safely every day.”

