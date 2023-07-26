New reckless homicide charge for suspect in fatal winter crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The suspect in a fatal Whitehaven crash that took place in December has been rearrested on a reckless vehicular homicide charge nearly seven months after the victim’s death.

Terrance Bridges, 26, was first arrested after a chase that began in Whitehaven on December 29, 2022, after an officer spotted a silver Nissan with a broken window at the Valero gas station on Millbranch Road and Winchester Road around 11 a.m.

Officers found a woman in the car who later gave a statement saying she was kidnapped, according to the arrest affidavit.

She said she was initially getting a ride from Bridges when another man entered the car to try and buy marijuana from him. Simultaneously, Memphis police pulled up to the Nissan at the gas station.

According to the affidavit, this is when Bridges drove the car backward, striking the patrol car.

Officers say they gave verbal commands for Bridges to stop, but he hit another parked car before driving off, not allowing the woman to leave. Officers began to chase Bridges as he drove away and drove into oncoming traffic while running red lights.

According to the affidavit, the woman inside the car repeatedly begged to be let out of the car, but Bridges refused.

Bridges allegedly rammed his car into another patrol car and continued to evade officers. The officer was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

As the chase continued on East Shelby Drive, an officer said he saw a gun thrown from the car that was later recovered.

Bridges eventually crashed in a head-on collision with a red Toyota Corolla.

Bridges got out of the car and was arrested after a short pursuit. Police later discovered that the Nissan was stolen, and the car had marijuana in the front seat.

The 61-year-old driver of the Toyota was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Two days following the crash, she was released from the hospital into her daughter’s care, where she passed away. A medical examiner ruled that her death was the result of blunt force trauma to her torso from the crash that exacerbated an existing condition.

Bridges originally faced 17 charges:

Possession of firearm/dangerous felony

Theft of property $2,500-10000

Possession Controlled substance

Kidnapping

Convicted felon in possession of a handgun

3 counts of aggravated assault

Aggravated assault first responder

2 counts of Reckless endangerment- deadly weapon

Intentionally evade arrest in auto

Evading arrest

Vandalism $1000-$2500

Reckless driving

Driving while license suspended/revoked

Fail to exercise due care

All but two charges were dropped: property theft and being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun. He was then released.

A warrant for his arrest on reckless vehicular homicide was issued over four months later in May.

On Tuesday, July 25, nearly seven months after the victim’s death, officers responded to a Memphis hotel after being informed that Bridges was staying there.

Officers found and spoke with him, but he eventually took off running. Police later found Bridges lying in a nearby creek bed.

Bridges is now being held on a $45,000 bond and is set to appear in court Thursday.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.