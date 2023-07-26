Advertise with Us
MPD investigates smash-and-grab at Orange Mound liquor store

By Rose Johnson
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 6:37 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a smash-and-grab at an Orange Mound liquor store on Wednesday morning.

The break-in happened at 2306 Lamar Avenue.

We will update you as more information is released.

