MPD investigates smash-and-grab at Orange Mound liquor store
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 6:37 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a smash-and-grab at an Orange Mound liquor store on Wednesday morning.
The break-in happened at 2306 Lamar Avenue.
