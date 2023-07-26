Memphis filmmaker participates in Hollywood writers’ strike

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As Hollywood continues to face hurdles, we caught up with a major filmmaker participating in the ongoing writers’ strike.

Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas talked with well-known and successful Movie Director Craig Brewer.

Brewer grew up in Collierville and has lived in Midtown Memphis for years.

He’s known for directing movies like Hustle and Flow, the Footloose remake, Coming 2 America 2 among other films.

Brewer offered a unique perspective on the Hollywood strike, all the people involved and some of the issues behind the strike.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.