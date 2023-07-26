Advertise with Us
Memphis filmmaker participates in Hollywood writers’ strike

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As Hollywood continues to face hurdles, we caught up with a major filmmaker participating in the ongoing writers’ strike.

Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas talked with well-known and successful Movie Director Craig Brewer.

Brewer grew up in Collierville and has lived in Midtown Memphis for years.

He’s known for directing movies like Hustle and Flow, the Footloose remake, Coming 2 America 2 among other films.

Brewer offered a unique perspective on the Hollywood strike, all the people involved and some of the issues behind the strike.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

