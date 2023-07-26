Advertise with Us
Kitten found with severe burns is now up for adoption

The Arizona Humane Society has now placed the kitten up for adoption after intensive treatment...
(Arizona Humane Society)
By Dani Birzer and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PHOENIX (KPHO/Gray News) - A kitten found with severe burns after a fire is on the road to recovery and is up for adoption at the Arizona Humane Society.

Libby is an 11-month-old domestic shorthair cat who has been undergoing treatment for severe burns for months after she was found as an injured stray kitten.

KPHO reports the kitten was found with burned, raw pads, whiskers, ears and nose. She also had melted plastic all over her body covered in the smell of smoke.

Libby was treated intensely for a month, including several surgeries, and underwent three more months of recovery.

Rescuers said her new hair growth over the once-burned patches is white, adding some fresh color to her coat.

Pets up for adoption at the Arizona Humane Society have a $20 adoption fee until the end of July.

Visit the humane society’s website to see all of the pets available for adoption.

