Former student charged after multiple shootings at Mitchell High School

Mikell Rice
Mikell Rice(SCSO)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 7:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A former student is charged after causing multiple shootings at Mitchell High School.

Mikell Rice, 20, is charged with carrying a weapon on school property, employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, and two counts of reckless endangerment.

On Nov. 16, 2021, around 10:00 p.m., officers responded to shots being fired at Mitchell High School on 658 Mitchell Road.

The school officer told police that shots were fired on the school’s parking lot towards the wooded area.

There were no victims found but shell casings were discovered on the school’s property.

On Nov. 17, 2021, a victim was leaving a basketball at Mitchell High School, and his car was hit by gunfire from an unknown person shooting at someone else, according to police.

The victim told police that his driver’s side rear passenger door was struck.

Shelby County school security emailed a video to police on Nov. 18, 2021, regarding the shooting that happened on Nov. 16, 2021, where three suspects were shown to be involved, police say.

All three suspects were recognized by an officer as former Mitchell High School students.

On Dec. 12, 2021, the officer identified Rice in a six-person lineup as the suspect on the video who did the shooting.

He is being held on a $2,500 bond.

