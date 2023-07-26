Former Memphis business owner indicted on tax fraud, theft charges

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A former Memphis business owner was indicted on tax fraud and theft charges.

According to the Tennessee Department of Revenue, Frankel Mosley, 46, was booked into the Shelby County Jail at the end of July.

Mosley was the owner of The HM Lounge.

She is charged with two felony counts of sales tax fraud and one felony count of theft of property over $10,000.

If convicted, Molsey could be sentenced to a maximum of six years in state prison and fined up to $10,000 for the theft charge up to two years and fined up to $3,000 for each charge of sales tax fraud.

“Investigations, such as this one, should warn retailers that failing to properly remit all the sales tax monies they collect is a crime,” Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano said. “The taxes collected from customers are property of the state and local governments. Customers have a right to know that the tax they pay will be remitted to the state and used for public good of Tennesseans.”

