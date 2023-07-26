Former Collierville football coach talks about cancer battle & newly published book

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Former Collierville Football Coach Mike is sharing his story of perseverance, faith, and determination in a newly published book.

O’Neill joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about his battle against cancer and his new book “Don’t Back Down”.

The book is available now at Novel, Oxbeau, Patton Computers in Collierville, Squarebook in Oxford Amazon and online in Barnes & Noble.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

