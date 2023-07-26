First Alert Forecast: extended period of searing heat expected late week, into next week

WEDNESDAY: A few passing showers may cross the region with a few more clouds in the skies to get in the mid-part of the work week. Other than that, expect another standard hot, humid late July day as highs make another run through lower to middle 90s. We’ll stay quiet amid partly clear skies overnight with lows in the middle to upper 70s.

THURSDAY: The upper ridge will continue to expand into the area through mid-late parts of the work week. Expect a continuation of the late July heat cranking up – pushing highs into the middle to upper 90s amid a mix of clouds and sun. A rogue shower or storm can’t be ruled out, but, as it has been in the past few days – most areas will likely remain dry. Lows will fall back toward the middle to upper 70s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: With the upper ridge anchored overhead late week, expect the heat to continue to swell toward the upper 90s by Friday and Saturday amid mostly sunny skies. As the heat bubble buckles a bit, expect highs to ease back a touch by the end of the weekend and into early next week – though, it will be seasonably hot. The risk of a hit or miss storm may also be in play, but for many, the opportunities for rain will remain slim – at best.

