Family, friends to attend Memphis firefighter funeral

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Family, and friends to attend fallen Memphis firefighter’s funeral on Wednesday.

The funeral will be at Bellevue Baptist Church and his family will bury him at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Lt. Norman is survived by his wife, son, and his brother.

He died last Wednesday fighting a fire at a South Memphis home.

That fire has been ruled arson by investigators

There’s also a $15,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

He joined Memphis Fire Department in 2002, but before that, he served in the Tennessee Air National Guard for 28 years and served multiple tours overseas.

He also received the “Life Saving Medal” in service, to the citizens of Memphis.

On Sunday, Lt. Norman was honored by fellow firefighters during a Sea of Red professional.

”It shows the respect and love for the ultimate sacrifice that Lieutenant Norman made for the citizens.”

If you would like to make a donation in honor of Lt. Norman, you can donate to the Memphis Fire Museum and St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

