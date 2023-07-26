Bluff City Life: Wed., 12 July
Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:
KFC’s Signature Grilled Chicken Returns To Memphis
You asked and KFC answered! We’re headed out to try a fan favorite, fresh off the grill!
Tommy Cash | Regional Vice President of Tasty Chick’n KFC
Angela Ryan | Restaurant General Manager of Tasty Chick’n KFC
Inspiring Youth To Express Their Voice
The power of words. Meet the first honoree of Homegrown 901′s Youth Poet Laureate of Memphis.
Bria Saulsberry | Executive Director of HomeGrown Arts
Ana Hunter | Youth Poet Laureate at HomeGrown Arts
Continuing the conversation about the power of words with HomeGrown Arts.
Akina Morrow | Managing Director at HomeGrown Arts
Jasmine Settles | Board Member at HomeGrown Arts
5 Star Stories: Renovations To Memphis’ 90-Year-Old Golf Course
Click here to watch 5 Star Stories
The After Party: Recognizing Volunteers In The 901
We’re here for the after-party as we catch up with Volunteer Memphis who honored many in the 901 at their recent awards ceremony.
Reggie Crenshaw | President & CEO of Leadership Memphis & Volunteer Memphis
Ebony Moore | Director of Volunteer Memphis
Alex Boggs | General Manager of Huey’s Restaurant
Supporting Our City Through Volunteer Efforts
We’re continuing the conversation with Reggie Crenshaw, President & CEO of Leadership Memphis & Volunteer Memphis; Ebony Moore, Director of Volunteer Memphis; & Alex Boggs, General Manager of Huey’s Restaurant.
Northwest Wednesday: The Path To Becoming A Surgical Technician
Opportunity is coming to you! Let’s see what it takes to join a career in healthcare.
Northwest Mississippi Community College
