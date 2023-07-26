Bluff City Life: Wed., 12 July

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

KFC’s Signature Grilled Chicken Returns To Memphis

You asked and KFC answered! We’re headed out to try a fan favorite, fresh off the grill!

Tommy Cash | Regional Vice President of Tasty Chick’n KFC

Angela Ryan | Restaurant General Manager of Tasty Chick’n KFC

Sponsored by Tasty Chick’n KFC

Inspiring Youth To Express Their Voice

The power of words. Meet the first honoree of Homegrown 901′s Youth Poet Laureate of Memphis.

Bria Saulsberry | Executive Director of HomeGrown Arts

Ana Hunter | Youth Poet Laureate at HomeGrown Arts

Inspiring Youth To Express Their Voice

Continuing the conversation about the power of words with HomeGrown Arts.

Akina Morrow | Managing Director at HomeGrown Arts

Jasmine Settles | Board Member at HomeGrown Arts

5 Star Stories: Renovations To Memphis’ 90-Year-Old Golf Course

Click here to watch 5 Star Stories

The After Party: Recognizing Volunteers In The 901

We’re here for the after-party as we catch up with Volunteer Memphis who honored many in the 901 at their recent awards ceremony.

Reggie Crenshaw | President & CEO of Leadership Memphis & Volunteer Memphis

Ebony Moore | Director of Volunteer Memphis

Alex Boggs | General Manager of Huey’s Restaurant

Sponsored by Volunteer Memphis

Supporting Our City Through Volunteer Efforts

We’re continuing the conversation with Reggie Crenshaw, President & CEO of Leadership Memphis & Volunteer Memphis; Ebony Moore, Director of Volunteer Memphis; & Alex Boggs, General Manager of Huey’s Restaurant.

Sponsored by Volunteer Memphis

Northwest Wednesday: The Path To Becoming A Surgical Technician

Opportunity is coming to you! Let’s see what it takes to join a career in healthcare.

Northwest Mississippi Community College

Sponsored by Northwest Mississippi Community College

Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s

Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.