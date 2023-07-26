Bluff City Life: Wed., 05 July

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Embrace Your Story & Unleash Your Inner Joy

A deep dive into self-perception guiding men to a place of wholeness and strength! Hear from a motivational speaker on the key to believing in “me”.

Bernard Owens, Jr. | Inspirational Speaker, Author, Life Coach

Dinner Series Celebrating 25 Years Of Tsunami

Cooking up a storm! This restaurant is celebrating a major milestone pairing the secrets for other head chefs!

Tsunami

Free Health Fair With Giveaways & Fresh Produce

We’re digging deep to care for our health and bring awareness to live with sickle cell disease!

Methodist LeBonheur Healthcare

America At The Crossroads: The Guitar & A Changing Nation

Shaping the sounds of Memphis music - the guitar - see how it’s impacted America down through the years!

MoSH | The Museum of Science & History

Grind City Picks: The Music That Made Memphis

Another amazing at MoSH! How you can be a part of Memphis’ music future and keep our great name in the spotlight.

MoSH | The Museum of Science & History

Unlock The Path To Your Future

What you do in life matters. See how you can find your path!

Northwest Mississippi Community College

Embrace Your Story & Unleash Your Inner Joy

Enjoy a bonus conversation with Bernard Owens, Jr., Inspirational Speaker, Author, & Life Coach.

