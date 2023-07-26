Bluff City Life: Tues., 11 July

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Support To Overcome Disparities In Education

Leveling the playing field in education. How one program is tackling all the problems that stand in the way of a child’s success.

Eric Harris | Founder of Jessran

Support To Overcome Disparities In Education

Enjoy a bonus conversation with Eric Harris, founder of Jessran.

Lessons For Children From A Friendly T-Rex

A big dilemma, even for a dinosaur. Meet the author behind this new children’s book, helping kids solve all their problems.

Andrea Loya | Author of “Rudy & The Apple Tree”

Carlos Loya | Husband & Supporter

Using AI To Find & Plan Great Family Destinations

Technology and travel. Whether you want to go all out or stay on budget, see how A.I. can plan your next adventure.

Ross Borden | Founder & CEO of Matador Network & GuideGeek

Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s

Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.