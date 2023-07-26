Bluff City Life: Tues., 11 July
Support To Overcome Disparities In Education
Leveling the playing field in education. How one program is tackling all the problems that stand in the way of a child’s success.
Eric Harris | Founder of Jessran
Enjoy a bonus conversation with Eric Harris, founder of Jessran.
Lessons For Children From A Friendly T-Rex
A big dilemma, even for a dinosaur. Meet the author behind this new children’s book, helping kids solve all their problems.
Andrea Loya | Author of “Rudy & The Apple Tree”
Carlos Loya | Husband & Supporter
Using AI To Find & Plan Great Family Destinations
Technology and travel. Whether you want to go all out or stay on budget, see how A.I. can plan your next adventure.
Ross Borden | Founder & CEO of Matador Network & GuideGeek
