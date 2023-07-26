Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
FedEx St. Jude Championship
YMCA Backpack Drive

Bluff City Life: Tues., 11 July

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Support To Overcome Disparities In Education

Leveling the playing field in education. How one program is tackling all the problems that stand in the way of a child’s success.

Eric Harris | Founder of Jessran

Support To Overcome Disparities In Education

Enjoy a bonus conversation with Eric Harris, founder of Jessran.

Lessons For Children From A Friendly T-Rex

A big dilemma, even for a dinosaur. Meet the author behind this new children’s book, helping kids solve all their problems.

Andrea Loya | Author of “Rudy & The Apple Tree”

Carlos Loya | Husband & Supporter

Using AI To Find & Plan Great Family Destinations

Technology and travel. Whether you want to go all out or stay on budget, see how A.I. can plan your next adventure.

Ross Borden | Founder & CEO of Matador Network & GuideGeek

Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s

Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omarion Ford
Teenage Cheddar’s host beaten by angry customers, police search for suspects
Tiffany Monette
Man killed after fight outside Southaven bar, suspect released on bond
1 dead after hit-and-run in Midtown
1 dead after hit-and-run in Midtown
Large Valero gas flare seen Tuesday, July 25
Flare from Valero refinery lights up Memphis sky, causes concern
Jessica Richardson, 27
Former AT&T employee charged with fraudulently selling Apple products, only charging tax

Latest News

The After Party: Recognizing Volunteers In The 901
Bluff City Life: Wed., 12 July
America At The Crossroads: The Guitar & A Changing Nation
Bluff City Life: Wed., 05 July
Getting Glam: Birthday Photoshoot Reveal
Bluff City Life Special: Celebrating Gina’s Birthday!
4th Of July Discount & Deals
Bluff City Life: Wed., 28 June