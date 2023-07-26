Arkansas Treasurer Mark Lowery dies at 66

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A day after he announced he was retiring, Arkansas Treasurer Mark Lowery has died.

Lowery, who suffered multiple strokes in recent months, announced on Tuesday he would retire on Sept. 30.

On Wednesday, July 26, his office announced that Lowery had died.

Treasury staff is sad to announce the passing of Treasurer Mark Lowery.

Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time. We wish to honor him and continue doing the work he entrusted us with.

Mark Dale Lowery March 28, 1957 - July 26, 2023 pic.twitter.com/mHiQz2CINk — AR Treasurer (@ARTreasurer) July 26, 2023

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time,” the office stated in social media post. “We wish to honor him and continue doing the work he entrusted us with.”

Mark Dale Lowery was born on March 28, 1957. He was 66 years old.

Following the announcement of his passing, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders released the following statement:

“Bryan and I are saddened to hear about the loss of Arkansas Treasurer Mark Lowery. Mark was a lifelong public servant and a dedicated advocate for Arkansas’ children and families. To those who knew Mark, it was no surprise that he threw his hat into the ring and ran for the statehouse in 2012 – and it was even less of a surprise that in his decade-long tenure as a State Representative, he brought about several major reforms to Arkansas’ education system. In his run for State Treasurer last year, he promised to extend that record of public stewardship to Arkansas’ state finances. “I am deeply saddened that Mark’s term as Treasurer was cut so short. Bryan and my prayers are with the entire Lowery family, his friends, and the Treasurer’s office staff in this difficult time.”

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.