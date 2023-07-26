Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Another warm, average late July day before conditions start to heat up

WMC First Alert Weather
By Maggye McCallie
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Spotty showers bringing light to moderate rainfall will continue into the mid-morning before tapering off into the afternoon. Cloud cover will stick around and we will see a good mix of sun and clouds into the afternoon and evening. This will aid in keeping highs in the low to mid 90s across the Mid-South.

TONIGHT: Lows will once again fall into the upper 70s making for another muggy night ahead. Winds will be out of the South 5 to 10 mph.

TOMORROW: Spot showers are possible for the early morning hours into the morning commute. Most will stay dry and clouds will begin to clear into the afternoon hours. Highs will be warmer into the mid 90s with ‘feels like’ temperatures near the 100° mark. Winds will be out of the Southwest 5 to 10 mph.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Heat will continue to build for the rest of the week. Highs will reach the upper 90s by late week into the weekend with ‘feels like’ values reaching 105 to 110 for portions of the Mid-South. A stray shower cannot be ruled out for the latter half of the weekend into early next week but chances are minimal and most, if not all, will stay dry and hot. Relief is not looking likely into August with highs hanging out in the mid to upper 90s and humidity levels staying up. Heading into the latter part of next week we do see rain chances pick back up offering somewhat of a break from the extended above average conditions.

1 dead after hit-and-run in Midtown
