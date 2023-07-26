901 Now: Whitehaven native holds pop-up shop for local fashion designers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Whitehaven native, instrumental in the fashion scene in LA, is back in town to give local clothing designers the opportunity to grow their business.

For Prep Curry, his clothing brand is beyond the stitch.

“My brand is about me being a changed person,” fashion designer Prep Curry said. “I use florals because to me flowers are the only thing that can be moved from one thing to the next with the right love, light and things that come around it, it can blossom and bloom better.”

From Memphis to LA, the Whitehaven native has created quite a name for himself. Listed as a designer for the clothing brand Banana Republic, it was only a matter of time for his dedication to pay off.

“There were no places for me to perfect my craft in fashion when I was here,” Curry said. “This was 13 years ago and at that time fashion wasn’t actually popular for me to step out and say I’m sewing.”

Now, 13 years since his departure, Curry is back in the same place that inspired him, to inspire others.

“Light a fire under some people,” he said. “I want people to understand that you can do the same thing that I’m doing.”

Curry plans to convey that message through a weekend pop-up shop at Saddle Creek mall, giving artists a chance to put their work on display. He said there’s too much talent in Memphis to go unnoticed.

“It’s a lot of people that are very fashionable, like fashion-forward, fashion enthusiast, however you want to put it. It’s a lot of people here in the south and coming straight out of Memphis,” Curry said. “Like straight out of Memphis, like me. This is a hard work so for me to come home and feel the love of the city, it means more than anyone knows, to be honest.”

The pop-up shop is on Saturday, July 28, from 12 until 8 p.m. followed by a fashion show on Sunday.

Click here for more information.

