15-year-old shot in front of church, ran home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A teenager is injured after a shooting in front of a church on Tuesday.

A 15-year-old was struck in his left ankle, ran home, and his mother called the police.

Memphis Police Department responded to the call around 11 p.m.

The teen told officers he was walking from Vollintine Avenue when a black Infiniti pulled up beside him in front of the Friendship Baptist Church located at 1355 Vollintine Avenue.

According to the report, a witness saw two guys coming from behind the church before hearing gunshots in the area.

The witness also said he also saw two black sports cars speeding and was last seen on Vollintine Ave.

The teenager said he did not know the suspects in the car.

MPD found 12 shell casings in the road at the intersection, said police.

