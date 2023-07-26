Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
FedEx St. Jude Championship
YMCA Backpack Drive

15-year-old shot in front of church, ran home

Crime scene picture
Crime scene picture(action news 5)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A teenager is injured after a shooting in front of a church on Tuesday.

A 15-year-old was struck in his left ankle, ran home, and his mother called the police.

Memphis Police Department responded to the call around 11 p.m.

The teen told officers he was walking from Vollintine Avenue when a black Infiniti pulled up beside him in front of the Friendship Baptist Church located at 1355 Vollintine Avenue.

According to the report, a witness saw two guys coming from behind the church before hearing gunshots in the area.

The witness also said he also saw two black sports cars speeding and was last seen on Vollintine Ave.

The teenager said he did not know the suspects in the car.

MPD found 12 shell casings in the road at the intersection, said police.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omarion Ford
Teenage Cheddar’s host beaten by angry customers, police search for suspects
Tiffany Monette
Man killed after fight outside Southaven bar, suspect released on bond
1 dead after hit-and-run in Midtown
1 dead after hit-and-run in Midtown
FILE - Sierra Canyon's Bronny James (0) smiles during a high school basketball game against...
Lebron James’ son had cardiac arrest during basketball practice
FILE - Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during the Family...
DeSantis is unhurt in a car accident in Tennessee while traveling to presidential campaign events

Latest News

Memphis Police Department
1 dead, another injured in one-vehicle crash
Liquor store smash and grab
MPD investigates smash-and-grab at Orange Mound liquor store
Mikell Rice
Former student charged after multiple shootings at Mitchell High School
Tennessee Highway Patrol
THP to hold hiring event in Memphis