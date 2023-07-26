1 dead, another injured in one-vehicle crash
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One person is dead and another person is injured in a one-vehicle crash on Wednesday morning.
Officers responded to the crash at 2:01 a.m. on South Parkway East and Dunnavant Street.
The vehicle drove off the road and hit a tree, according to police.
A man was taken to the hospital in critical condition and a woman was pronounced dead on the scene.
