1 dead, another injured in one-vehicle crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One person is dead and another person is injured in a one-vehicle crash on Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to the crash at 2:01 a.m. on South Parkway East and Dunnavant Street.

The vehicle drove off the road and hit a tree, according to police.

A man was taken to the hospital in critical condition and a woman was pronounced dead on the scene.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.