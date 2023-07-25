Advertise with Us
Z-Bo, Marcus Howell now major investors in Memphis-based Connect Music

By Tarvarious Haywood
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Some big names are now making a big investment in Memphis’s music scene.

N-Less Entertainment co-founder and Memphis Grizzlies legend, Zach Randolph, along with co-founder Marcus Howell, are now investors in Memphis-based Connect Music.

Organizers at Monday’s event tell us this is just another key moment in Randolph’s transition from NBA star to music executive.

Z-Bo and Howell will be leading the funding round with a significant investment in Connect Music.

There is no secret that Memphis has a lot of talent and independent artists. Connect Music says its goal is to make sure those artists have the resources and tools they need to reach stardom.

“This city has so much talent, from the rapping the singing, the mind and the creativity of these young people out here, and I just want to tell them to believe in their dream,” said Randolph.

“What it means when you have capital when it comes from a diverse group of people is that you have different voices at the table that understand the economic impact your business can make and the number don’t lie,” said George Monger, president and CEO of Connect Music.

Monger said the goal is to continue to grow and support local artists.

