Your First Alert to another round of searing summer heat and another Heat Advisory

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An upper level ridge of high pressure over Texas is ridging east into the Mid-South driving temperatures up while a southerly flow at the surface is steering Gulf moisture into the area as well. As a result of the increasing heat and humidity, the National Weather Service has issued a HEAT ADVISORY for much of Eastern Arkansas and a few counties in North Mississippi for Wednesday from 10 AM to 7 PM.

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds with a South wind at 5 to 10 MPH and overnight lows in the low to mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy with a Southwest wind at 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the low to mid 90s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a South wind at 10 MPH and lows in the mid to upper 70s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will be partly with high temperatures in the mid 90s and overnight lows in the upper 70s. Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 90s and overnight lows in the upper 70s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny each day with afternoon highs in the upper 90s and overnight lows in the upper 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 90s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 70s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the upper 90s.

