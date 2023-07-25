Woman dead after hit-and-run in Midtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is searching for a driver who took off after a deadly crash that claimed the life of a Memphis woman.

Ava Christopher, 20, was killed in a hit-and-run in Midtown on July 25.

Police responded to the call at 1:25 a.m. on Cooper Street and Central Avenue.

According to police, a driver in a Dodge Charger ran a red light and struck her on the driver’s side.

Memphis police say the driver of the Challenger ran from the scene along with a woman carrying a purse or backpack.

So far, police have not made any arrests.

If you have any information about this fatal hit and run, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

