Woman dead after hit-and-run in Midtown

By Myracle Evans
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 10:12 AM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is searching for a driver who took off after a deadly crash that claimed the life of a Memphis woman.

Ava Christopher, 20, was killed in a hit-and-run in Midtown on July 25.

Police responded to the call at 1:25 a.m. on Cooper Street and Central Avenue.

According to police, a driver in a Dodge Charger ran a red light and struck her on the driver’s side.

Memphis police say the driver of the Challenger ran from the scene along with a woman carrying a purse or backpack.

So far, police have not made any arrests.

If you have any information about this fatal hit and run, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

