Woman charged with trespassing onto rail yard, stealing from boxcars

Tonka Barnes, 51
Tonka Barnes, 51
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 8:12 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis woman has been arrested and charged after allegedly trespassing onto a local rail yard and stealing from several boxcars.

On Monday, special agents at the CSX Leewood Yard were checking an inbound train when a woman was seen walking from the railroad track carrying four boxes—two soft pack coolers and two SentrySafes.

The woman, later identified as 51-year-old Tonka Michelle Barnes, was promptly arrested.

Agents checked the train and saw six cars that had been opened and found 17 Michelin tires stacked on the side of the tracks.

Agents also found a container that was missing tires and a Walmart container that was missing soft pack coolers and SentrySafe boxes.

According to the affidavit, the total value of the stolen property was $5,500.

Barnes was reportedly not a railroad employee and did not have permission to be at the rail yard or enter the boxcars.

Barnes is charged with six counts of burglary to a boxcar, criminal trespassing, and property theft of $2,500-$10,000.

She was released on her own recognizance Monday and is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

