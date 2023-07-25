Advertise with Us
Traffic congested on I-55 after crash

The scene on I-55 Southbound
The scene on I-55 Southbound(TDOT)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Traffic is congested on I-55 Southbound after a multi-vehicle crash north of East Brooks Road that was reported at 6:23 p.m. Tuesday.

According to TDOT, two left southbound lanes, of four lanes, are blocked.

First responders are on the scene.

No injuries have been confirmed at this time.

