School security guard injured in Westwood shooting

MPD generic
MPD generic(Action News 5)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 8:08 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured a school’s security guard on Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to the shooting at 7:20 a.m. at Freedom Preparatory Academy at 778 Parkrose Road.

Police noticed the victim was standing next to his vehicle, holding a bloody rag to his face.

The victim told police that he was shot in the face, according to MPD.

Officers discovered three bullet holes inside the vehicle as well as a trail of blood leading into the school, where the victim ran to dial 911.

One bullet hole was in the front driver’s side window, one in the front driver’s side door, and another near the gas tank on the driver’s side.

A witness said the security guard told her that he had spotted suspects hanging in the back parking lot and that he was going to check the area.

The security guard was seated in the front driver’s seat of his car when the passenger of the other vehicle fired three bullets at it, one of which struck him on the left side of his jaw.

He told police there were five suspects and they were in a burgundy Kia.

The witness and her daughter were sitting inside their white Jeep Compass when they spotted what seemed to be a burgundy Hyundai Sonata drive away at a fast rate of speed.

The security guard was taken to the hospital in critical condition and is now in stable condition, according to police.

Anyone with information about this shooting should call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

