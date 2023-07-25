Advertise with Us
Muggy conditions and above average temperatures are back mid to late week

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Maggye McCallie
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 10:20 AM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A nice, average late-July day shaping up for Tuesday with highs in the mid to low 90s with ‘feels like’ values into the upper 90s. It will still be warm out there in the afternoon hours but not as toasty as it will get as we head through the rest of the week. Mostly sunny conditions with a stray shower possible but most will stay dry.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear to partly cloudy conditions overnight as clouds begin to build in. Lows will dip into the mid 70s. Winds will be out of the South 5 to 10 mph.

TOMORROW: Early morning showers are possible through your morning commute possibly sticking into mid-morning. Most will stay dry with a good mix of sun and clouds through the day. Highs will be warmer into the low to mid 90s with ‘feels like’ values close to 100°.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Minimal rain chances and hot conditions will be the story for the remainder of the week. Highs will stick in the upper 90s through the weekend and ‘feels like’ temperatures late week into the weekend could be above 105° for some. Slight rain chances are around for the weekend but again most stay hot and dry.

Maggye McCallie – First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Maggye McCallie

TWITTER: @MaggyeJoWX

