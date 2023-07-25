Advertise with Us
Memphis man sentenced for intent to distribute 26 pounds of drugs on Memphis-bound airplane

By Myracle Evans
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of Tennessee sentenced a Memphis man to prison Tuesday.

Michael Jefferson, 45, is sentenced to 135 months in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute 12 kilos of methamphetamine.

According to information presented in court, the Memphis Airport Police officers conducted a “routine drug” search when a drug detection dog sensed drugs inside luggage belonging to Jefferson.

A search of the luggage revealed 12 kilos – or just over 26 pounds – of methamphetamine.

The drug search happened in March 2022.

