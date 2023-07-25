Memphis dad given $15K bond after allegedly kidnapping daughters at gunpoint, shooting at mother

LAKELAND, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis father with a lengthy criminal history has been given a $15,000 bond after allegedly showing up at a Lakeland home to pick up his children, kidnapping his daughters at gunpoint, and shooting at a mother in the driveway.

On June 24, detectives responded to an aggravated assault at a home on Palomino Drive in Lakeland and spoke with the homeowner and a woman who said around 5:30 p.m., Gabriel Moreno came to the house to pick up his two daughters.

The woman’s three children were also at the home at the time.

Both Moreno’s daughters told him that they did not want to leave with him because he appeared to be under the influence.

Moreno then allegedly began screaming at the youngest of his two daughters. The homeowner intervened and the two men began arguing.

Moreno then pulled a gun from his car, pointed it at the man, and said, “I’ll blow you away,” according to the arrest affidavit.

The mother then stepped in between the two men in an attempt to stop the fight.

The youngest of the two daughters then left the home with her dad.

Almost two hours later, Moreno reportedly called his older daughter, still at the home, and said he was on his way back and that he would kill anyone who tried to stop him from picking her up.

Shortly after, he pulled up to the house with a gun in his hand. According to the affidavit, he continued to create a disturbance while Moreno’s older daughter, the homeowner, the mother, and her three children stood in the driveway.

He then grabbed his older daughter by her arms, forcing her into his car while still armed.

He then sped away with his two daughters in the car and fired three shots at the mother in the driveway.

Deputies witnessed Moreno driving away and attempted to pull him over, but he refused to stop. A pursuit ensued but deputies eventually lost him.

On Tuesday, a month later, he was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault, four counts of reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, and intentionally evading arrest in a vehicle—all felony charges.

He is due in court Wednesday.

Court records show Moreno has a lengthy history of misdemeanor charges, including: burglary, theft, trespassing, harassment, resisting arrest, DUI, public intoxication, unlawful possession of a weapon, disorderly conduct, and more.

In January 2001, he was sentenced to 11 months and 29 days of probation for unlawful possession of a weapon in a public space but was rearrested and charged with violation of probation toward the end of his sentence.

