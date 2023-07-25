Memphis City Council to discuss MLGW utility assistance program

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis City Councilmembers are back in session, and MLGW is on the agenda following a month of sporadic power outages due to severe weather.

MLGW’s utility assistance program will be the topic of discussion on Tuesday.

This is an important topic for people who may have had to shell out more money for resources for their families during the days-long power outages this month.

More than 122,0000 homes and businesses lost power late last month after severe weather.

About two weeks later, it was the same story, following another storm of strong winds and heavy rain.

MLGW President and CEO Doug McGowen has promised infrastructure upgrades to customers in the near future to prevent frequent outages, but there’s been no timeline on when that will begin.

Many people are frustrated with the outages and communication with the utility company.

“We’re not here just for the storms. We know they can’t help that, but ours goes out not all the time but in the last two years. He told me our neighborhood needed all new cable and when something goes wrong, they just patch it,” said Marie Maxey a Bartlett resident

The current utility assistance programs have age-qualifying factors or apply to households with disabilities.

From 2019 to last year, MLGW reported more than 68,000 households benefiting from the program.

