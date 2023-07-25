Man wanted for alleged burglary, credit card fraud, identity theft
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 9:04 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is wanted for alleged burglary, credit card fraud, and identity theft, according to Memphis Police Department.
The suspect stole a purse from a home in Midtown on Saturday, said police.
A short time later, the victim’s credit card was used for gas at Valero gas station on Jackson Avenue.
Anyone with information should call MPD Economic Crimes Bureau at (901) 636-3381.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.