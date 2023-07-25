Man wanted for alleged burglary, credit card fraud, identity theft

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is wanted for alleged burglary, credit card fraud, and identity theft, according to Memphis Police Department.

The suspect stole a purse from a home in Midtown on Saturday, said police.

A short time later, the victim’s credit card was used for gas at Valero gas station on Jackson Avenue.

Anyone with information should call MPD Economic Crimes Bureau at (901) 636-3381.

