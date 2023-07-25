Man injured in Westwood shooting
Published: Jul. 25, 2023
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured a man on Tuesday morning.
Officers responded to the shooting at 7:20 a.m. on Parkrose Road.
The victim was located and taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Police say five men in a burgundy sedan are responsible for the shooting.
Anyone with information should call 901-528-CASH.
