Germantown leaders say water has tested clean, but ‘flush only’ order remains in place

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Although the City of Germantown’s “flush only” order remains in place, there is some good news that was announced Tuesday.

This comes after diesel fuel from a generator leaked into the Southern Avenue underground reservoir during power outages last week.

According to Mayor Mike Palazzolo, the source of the contamination has been discovered and addressed, and all samples tested from Southern Avenue reservoirs are now clear from contamination.

According to Public Works Director Bo Mills, there was a breach in a pipe carrying clean water from the treatment plant to the underground reservoir which allowed the diesel fuel in the soil to enter the reservoir.

The pipe has been repaired and the contaminated soil is being removed and disposed of per regulations. Clean soil will then be used to replace it.

The city also received permission to perform a systematic flushing of the contaminated water. After it is finished, the city will need citizens to help complete the restoration of the water system. Those details will be announced at a later date.

The generator that leaked the fuel has been inspected and no issues have been found.

