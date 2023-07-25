Former clerk charged with stealing $320K from Marion court

MARION, Ark. (WMC) - A former clerk for Marion District Court is charged with forgery and theft.

Megan Goudy, 32, faces eight counts of forgery and one count of theft of property.

Goudy is accused of misappropriating over $320,000 in court fines between 2019 and 2022.

Arkansas State Police arrested Goudy on Monday.

