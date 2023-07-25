First Alert Forecast: late July heat cranks up mid-late week

TUESDAY: Sunshine will mix with clouds, at times, across the Mid-South as the week wears on. Expect highs to top out in the lower to middle 90s as humidity levels remain tolerable for the season. A rogue shower can’t be ruled out, but most locales will remain dry. Lows will fall back into the lower to middle 70s.

WEDNESDAY: A passing shower may cross the region with a few more clouds in the skies to get in the mid-portion of the work week. Other than that, expect another standard hot, humid late July day as highs make another run through middle 90s. We’ll stay quiet amid partly clear skies overnight with lows in the middle to upper 70s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Quiet weather prevails for much of the week across the Mid-South. Expect mostly to partly sunny skies as temperature turn seasonably toasty along with gradually increasing humidity levels. Feels like temperatures could crest above 105° at times by late week. A weak disturbance could kick up a few storms into the weekend, though more hours than not will remain dry.

Patrick Ellis

Action News 5 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.