Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats
YMCA Backpack Drive

First Alert Forecast: late July heat cranks up mid-late week

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Patrick Ellis
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 4:20 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUESDAY: Sunshine will mix with clouds, at times, across the Mid-South as the week wears on. Expect highs to top out in the lower to middle 90s as humidity levels remain tolerable for the season. A rogue shower can’t be ruled out, but most locales will remain dry. Lows will fall back into the lower to middle 70s.

WEDNESDAY: A passing shower may cross the region with a few more clouds in the skies to get in the mid-portion of the work week. Other than that, expect another standard hot, humid late July day as highs make another run through middle 90s. We’ll stay quiet amid partly clear skies overnight with lows in the middle to upper 70s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Quiet weather prevails for much of the week across the Mid-South. Expect mostly to partly sunny skies as temperature turn seasonably toasty along with gradually increasing humidity levels. Feels like temperatures could crest above 105° at times by late week. A weak disturbance could kick up a few storms into the weekend, though more hours than not will remain dry.

Patrick Ellis

Action News 5 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiffany Monette
Man killed after fight outside Southaven bar, suspect released on bond
MLGW President and CEO Doug McGowen
MPD investigating threat made against MLGW CEO, family
Kirtis Elkins was reported missing Monday morning near the Benton-Marshall County line.
Inmate escapes during mid-transport restroom break, on the run
Carlee Russell, a 25-year-old woman from Hoover, Alabama, was initially reported missing July 13.
Alabama woman confesses to fabricating kidnapping
Man arrested and charged with vandalism after setting bathroom on fire
Man arrested after setting bathroom on fire in grocery store, police say

Latest News

Monday evening weather update
Your First Alert to increasing heat and humidity this week
Monday evening weather update
Monday evening forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-July 24, 2023
WMC First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: late July heat creeps back into the Mid-South this week
7/24 First Alert Forecast: late July heat creeps back through upcoming week