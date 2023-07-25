Doug MacLeod to headline 2023 Guaranty Bank Cooper Young Festival

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) Doug MacLeod, a multiple Blues Music Award winner, is set to headline the 2023 Guaranty Bank Cooper Young Festival.

The festival will take place on Saturday, Sept.16, from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. in Cooper-Young.

Doug MacLeod has received several awards, including the Blues Music Award for Acoustic Artist of the Year and the 2018 Blues Music Award for Acoustic Album of the Year, ‘Break the Chain.’

In 2023, he won the Blues Music Award for Acoustic Artist of the Year. He also has been nominated for the 2023 Blues Blast Music Awards for Acoustic Guitarist of the Year and Acoustic Album of the Year-Raw Blues 1.

The complete music lineup for 2023 includes:

Memphis Grizzlies Stage

12:30 pm Steve Lockwood and Old Dogs

1:30 pm Robots Attack

2:30 pm Switchblade Kid

3:30 pm Avon Park

4:30 pm SKIFF

Guaranty Bank Stage

11:15 am Brian Blake

12:15 pm Mike Hewlett & The Racket

1:15 pm Short in the Sleeve

2:15 pm Raneem Imam

3:15 pm Rowdy & the Strays

4:15 pm Max Kaplan & The Magics

5:15 pm Headliner – Doug MacLeod

Action News 5 is one of the sponsors for the 2023 Guaranty Bank Cooper Young Festival.

