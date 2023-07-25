Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats
YMCA Backpack Drive

Doug MacLeod to headline 2023 Guaranty Bank Cooper Young Festival

Doug MacLeod
Doug MacLeod(Cooper Young Business Association)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) Doug MacLeod, a multiple Blues Music Award winner, is set to headline the 2023 Guaranty Bank Cooper Young Festival.

The festival will take place on Saturday, Sept.16, from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. in Cooper-Young.

Doug MacLeod has received several awards, including the Blues Music Award for Acoustic Artist of the Year and the 2018 Blues Music Award for Acoustic Album of the Year, ‘Break the Chain.’

In 2023, he won the Blues Music Award for Acoustic Artist of the Year. He also has been nominated for the 2023 Blues Blast Music Awards for Acoustic Guitarist of the Year and Acoustic Album of the Year-Raw Blues 1.

The complete music lineup for 2023 includes:

Memphis Grizzlies Stage

12:30 pm             Steve Lockwood and Old Dogs

1:30 pm               Robots Attack

2:30 pm               Switchblade Kid

3:30 pm               Avon Park

4:30 pm               SKIFF

Guaranty Bank Stage

11:15 am             Brian Blake

12:15 pm             Mike Hewlett & The Racket

1:15 pm               Short in the Sleeve

2:15 pm               Raneem Imam

3:15 pm               Rowdy & the Strays

4:15 pm               Max Kaplan & The Magics

5:15 pm               Headliner – Doug MacLeod

Action News 5 is one of the sponsors for the 2023 Guaranty Bank Cooper Young Festival.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiffany Monette
Man killed after fight outside Southaven bar, suspect released on bond
MLGW President and CEO Doug McGowen
MPD investigating threat made against MLGW CEO, family
Kirtis Elkins was reported missing Monday morning near the Benton-Marshall County line.
Inmate escapes during mid-transport restroom break, on the run
Man arrested and charged with vandalism after setting bathroom on fire
Man arrested after setting bathroom on fire in grocery store, police say
Carlee Russell, a 25-year-old woman from Hoover, Alabama, was initially reported missing July 13.
Alabama woman confesses to fabricating kidnapping

Latest News

Memphis man sentenced to 135 months for transporting narcotics on a Memphis bound airplane
Memphis man sentenced for intent to distribute 26 pounds of drugs on Memphis-bound airplane
Cheddar’s teen employee assaulted by customers
Carlee Russell
‘There was no kidnapping’: Attorney for Carlee Russell releases statement on her behalf
Memphis Police Department
61-year-old injured in Nutbush shooting