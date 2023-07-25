Advertise with Us
DA’s office ‘opposes’ Antonio Marshall’s intent to make plea deal

(WMC)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office has released a statement regarding former Memphis police officer Antonio Marshall’s intent to make an open plea deal at his next court date.

Marshall is accused of killing two people in a crash caused by him speeding in 2021.

Tuesday, July 11, while in court, Marshall’s attorney Blake Ballin stated that they intend to enter a guilty plea next month in exchange for probation, diversion, and apology letters sent to the victims’ families.

Marshall is set to appear in court Aug. 8.

