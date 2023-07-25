DA’s office ‘opposes’ Antonio Marshall’s intent to make plea deal

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office has released a statement regarding former Memphis police officer Antonio Marshall’s intent to make an open plea deal at his next court date.

Marshall is accused of killing two people in a crash caused by him speeding in 2021.

Tuesday, July 11, while in court, Marshall’s attorney Blake Ballin stated that they intend to enter a guilty plea next month in exchange for probation, diversion, and apology letters sent to the victims’ families.

“The Shelby County DA’s Office opposes Antonio Marshall’s intent to make an open plea at his next court date. “An open plea is one that is made without any promise from the prosecution. In this case, we will strenuously oppose Mr. Marshall’s open plea for diversion—but ultimately the decision is up to the judge, who we trust will make a reasonable decision. “Our office shares the family’s concern in wanting Mr. Marshall to serve jail time.”

Marshall is set to appear in court Aug. 8.

