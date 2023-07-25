Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats
YMCA Backpack Drive

Bottom Line: Sunburn care, prevention

By Consumer Reports
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 6:40 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - If you’ve ever gotten one you’ll know how unpleasant they are - but there is some good news– Consumer Reports has some tips you can use to help alleviate those sunburn pains.

Getting a sunburn is never fun. Your skin feels like it’s on fire and anything that touches you hurts, not to mention the potential long-term health effects!

“Every time you get a sunburn, it ages your skin and it increases your risk for skin cancer,” said Trisha Calvo, Consumer Reports

Preventing sunburns should be priority one, by wearing sunscreen and covering up.

But for those times you may have forgotten to apply sunscreen or even re-apply after a swim or working out and ended up getting a wicked burn – there are things you can do to help relieve the discomfort. Like taking frequent cool baths or showers.

“As soon as you’re done bathing, pat yourself dry - don’t rub the towel against your skin. You want to leave your skin a little damp and then apply a moisturizer,” said Calvo.

Look for moisturizers that contain aloe vera or soy.

Since getting burned inflames the skin, taking an anti-inflammatory like aspirin or ibuprofen can help reduce swelling and alleviate any discomfort.

Be sure to also keep hydrated, even drinking more water than you usually do.

If your skin blisters, don’t pop or peel them. Allow them to heal.

If you do go outside, cover up by wearing clothes that cover the burned areas, and stay in the shade as much as possible.

To help prevent getting a sunburn in the first place – wear sunscreen!

A top-performing sunscreen with a perfect score that’s also a CR Smart Buy -- Coppertone Water Babies Lotion SPF 50 - and despite its name, can be used by adults as well.

Be sure to use a teaspoon per body part or area that’s not covered up with clothing. If you’re using a spray, hold the nozzle about an inch from your skin and spray until your skin glistens, then rub it in.

For all types of sunscreens, reapply every two hours and after swimming.

If your burn is severe, be sure to see a doctor, especially if you feel unwell, have chills, a fever, or nausea

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiffany Monette
Man killed after fight outside Southaven bar, suspect released on bond
MLGW President and CEO Doug McGowen
MPD investigating threat made against MLGW CEO, family
Kirtis Elkins was reported missing Monday morning near the Benton-Marshall County line.
Inmate escapes during mid-transport restroom break, on the run
Carlee Russell, a 25-year-old woman from Hoover, Alabama, was initially reported missing July 13.
Alabama woman confesses to fabricating kidnapping
Man arrested and charged with vandalism after setting bathroom on fire
Man arrested after setting bathroom on fire in grocery store, police say

Latest News

MLGW President Doug McGowen
Memphis City Council to discuss MLGW utility assistance program
WMC First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: late July heat cranks up mid-late week
7/25 First Alert Forecast: late July heat cranks up mid-late week
Zach Randolph, aka "Z-Bo"
Z-Bo, Marcus Howell now major investors in Memphis-based Connect Music Group