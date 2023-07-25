Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
BlueCross BlueShield says sensitive info may have been mailed mistakenly

BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee (BCBST)
BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee (BCBST)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee is informing customers of a mailing issue that may have distributed people’s information.

Officials say old, outdated letters were mailed by mistake.

The mistake impacts 2,688 current and former members.

Some of the letters may have been sent to outdated mailing addresses. These letters may contain information like names, member ID numbers, group numbers, provider name, claim numbers, dates of service, and plan names.

BlueCross says the letters do not include social security numbers or bank account information.

The company is working to notify all of those who may have been impacted. All will receive free credit monitoring services.

If you think this issue may have impacted you, call1-888-455-3824.

